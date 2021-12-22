FG DESTROYS EXPIRED COVID-19 VACCINES
More than one million expired doses of Astrazenica COVID-19 Vaccine have been destroyed by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency and National Agency for Food and Drug Administration in Abuja.
The Federal Government says the step is taken to demonstrate commitment to ensuring that only safe Vaccines are administered on Nigerian citizen
The exercise was carried out in collaboration with Abuja Environmental Agency and other Developments partners.
CATEGORIES News