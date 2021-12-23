Buhari Visits Shehu of Borno

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to ensure that in the last lap of his administration every day counts in the delivery of public good.

.The President stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Shehu of Borno Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi as part of his official engagements in Borno state

He said although efforts at delivering all pre-elections promises are being hampered by lack of resources, non but the most partisan can deny the fact so much have been in critical sectors of the economy.

Both the Governor of the State Babagana Umara Zulum and the Shehu of Borno had earlier appreciated the President for his unprecedented support and assistance to Borno state in the battle against insecurity as well as restoration of hope to the hopeless