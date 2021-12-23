NNPC Rakes in N203bn from Petroleum Products Sale in July 2021

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited said the sum of ₦203.73billion was made on the sale of petroleum products in the month of July 2021 by the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), a downstream subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd.

A statement by Garba Deen Muhammad

Group General Manager

Group Public Affairs Division,

said this was contained in the July 2021 figures of the NNPC Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR), which is the 72nd edition

The report also showed that total revenues generated from the sales of petroleum products for the period July 2020 to July 2021 stood at over ₦2.563 trillion where fuel contributed about 99.67% of the total sales.

Similarly, a total of 1.544billion litres of petroleum products were sold and distributed by the PPMC, in the month of July 2021 with petrol accounting for 99% of total volume.

The report also indicated a 5.23 percentage increase in the average daily gas supply to power plants in the month of July 2021 which stood at 759million standard cubic feet of gas per day (MMSCFD)

According to the report, National gas production in July 2021 increased by 3.99% at 232.69Billion Cubic Feet (BCF) compared to output in the previous month

In the Downstream sector, to ensure sustained increase and effective distribution of petroleum products, especially fuel across the country, the NNPC has continued to diligently monitor the daily stock of petrol to achieve success in this regard.

In the Upstream, NNPC recorded total export receipt of $191.26million in July 2021 as against $188.00million in June 2021.