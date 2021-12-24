Yuletide: FG declares free train rides from Dec 24 to Jan 4

Federal Government has declared free train movement across the Country from December 24th to January 4th 2022.

A statement by the Managing Director Nigeria an Railway Corporation NRC, Fidet Okhiria indicates that the free train movement which is in the spirit of the season is to enable Nigerians celebrate with their love ones .

The Train ride covers both the Standard and Narrow Gauge across the Country.

Passengers are however advised to ensure they obtain their

tickets from appropriate quarters at no cost to enable them gain access to the train and also for traffic control.

The intending travellers are equally advised to adhered to COVID 19 Protocols