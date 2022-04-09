One Million People to Perform Hajj Pilgrimage This Year – Saudi Arabia Authorities

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have announced that One million people will be allowed to perform this year’s Hajj pilgrimage.

A statement issued this Saturday by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said Pilgrims from within and outside the kingdom will be allowed access to the holy sites

The Statement however disclosed that Pilgrims to Mecca this year must be under age 65 and fully vaccinated against the coronavirus

Participants from abroad must present a recent negative COVID PCR test, and health precautions will be observed

Last year, the kingdom limited the annual Haj, one of Islam’s five main pillars, to 60,000 domestic participants, compared to the pre-pandemic 2.5 million.