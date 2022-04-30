May 1: 2022 Worker’s Day in Nigeria

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) said the national celebration of this year’s May Day will take place on Sunday, 1st of May 2022 by 10:00am at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

A statement jointly signed by the leadership of the the organized labour said the celebration will also hold across all the states of the federation.

Workers are to note that if the moon is sighted today being Saturday, 30 April 2022 considering the imminence of the Eid-El-Fitr Sallah celebration, the national Workers Day commemoration would be shifted to Monday, the second of May 2022 which is to allow the Muslim brothers and sisters observe the Eid prayer.

However, the venue and time of the May Day would remain the same.