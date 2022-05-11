Search
Senate intensities legislative intervention against Cancer.

Suleiman IdrisMay 11, 2022 2:35 pm 0

Senate is considering a bill that seeks to establish a National Centre for Cancer research and treatment in Nigeria.
The bill sponsored by Senator Yakubu Oseni is part of Senate’s commitment to boost Nigeria’s National Health agenda.

breast-cancer-governor-wife-fundWhen passed the bill is expected to provide wholistic National strategy for the early detection and treatment of Cancer.
It will also harness the required Health personnel for the management of the global ailment.

The Bill has Passed second reafing.

