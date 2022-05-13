Buhari orders ministers with political ambition to resign

Public office holders affected by President Buhari’s directive for the resignation of those seeking elective positions include Heads and Members of Extra-Ministerial Departments, Agencies and Parastatals of Government, Ambassadors as well as other political appointees.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha stated this in a circular to the head of the Civil Service of the Federation as well as heads of parastatals and agencies across the three arms of government.

The SGF said President Buhari has observed and noted the expression of interest and intention by some members of the Federal Executive Council, Heads of Extra-Ministerial Departments, Agencies, Parastatals of Government, Ambassadors and other Political Office holders to contest the upcoming Presidential, Gubernatorial, National and State Assemblies’ elections.

Consequently, the President has directed that the affected office holders aspiring to run for various offices in the 2023 General Elections, should tender their resignation on or before Monday, the 16th of May, 2022.

The circular clarified that for the avoidance of doubt, this directive affects all Ministers, Heads and Members of Extra-Ministerial Departments, Agencies and Parastatals of Government, Ambassadors as well as other political appointees who desire to contest for elective offices.

The SGF emphasized that for the smooth running of the machinery of government and Nigeria’s foreign Missions, affected Ministers are to hand over to Ministers of State where they exist or to the Permanent Secretary.

Where there is no Minister of State, Ambassadors shall hand over to their Deputy Heads of Mission or the most Senior Foreign Service Officer in line with established practices.

Similarly, Heads of Extra-Ministerial Departments, Agencies and Parastatals are to hand over to the most senior Director or Officer as may be peculiar to the organisation, in line with an existing service wide Circular of 4th December, 2017.