FEC mourns ex-minister of Communications, Ige

The Federal Executive Council commiserates with the Government and people of Oyo State over the death of the former Minister of Communications Olawale Adeniji Ige at the age of 83.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha in a statement described Ige’s death as a huge loss to the country in view of his expertise and contributions in positioning Nigeria as an ICT hub in Africa.

The late Ige was severally Coordinating Minister in the Federal Ministry of Transport, Aviation, and Communications under the administration of General Ibrahim Babangida.

The SGF prays God to comfort his immediate family and friends, as well as grant repose to the soul of the deceased.