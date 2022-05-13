IGP Cements Synergy With NHRC

The Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba has ordered the immediate designation of all Assistant Commissioners of Police in charge of Criminal Investigations Department across Zonal and State Commands as National Human Rights Commission Liaison Officers.

this was at a meeting with the Governing Council of the National Human Rights Commission at the force headquarters in Abuja.



the mandate of the officers is to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act during investigations, interrogations, and gathering of evidence, and the resuscitation of Human Rights Desks in State Police Commands nationwide.

Chairperson, of the national human rights governing council Dr. Salamatu Suleiman while recognizing the Nigeria Police Force as a key partner in the actualization of its mandate of promoting, protecting, and enforcing human rights, discussed the possibility of having contact persons at the various police commands for effective handling of human rights related cases.