EFCC Arrests Ahmed Idris, Accountant General of the Federation for N80billion Fraud.

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris in connection with diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80 billion naira.

A statement from the EFCC says verified intelligence showed that the AGF raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.

The funds were said to have been laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.