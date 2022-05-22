Troops dislodge IPOB/ESN training camp

Troops of the thirty four Brigade, Nigerian Army, in conjunction with operatives of the Department of State Security, have dislodged a training camp of the proscribed Indigeneous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN) at Okporo in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.

A statement by the director Army public relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, indicates that the troops dislodged the training camp, Friday May twenty, twenty twenty two, after exchange of fire with the dissidents, resulting in the neutralization of two notorious members of the group, who have been on the wanted list of security agencies, as those terrorising residents in the general area of Orlu, Orsu and Njaba.

The troops equally destroyed the training shed and other facilities used by the separatists, including a shrine, which members of the outlawed group reportedly use for spiritual fortification.

According to the statement, a local factory used for fabricating weapons was also discovered and destroyed.

Items recovered from the factory are, three dane guns, one locally fabricated pistol, one live round of 7.62mm, one live cartridge, two used shells of 7.62mm special and objects suspected to be charms, among other dangerous weapons.