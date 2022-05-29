Buhari endorses African Standby Force on terrorism

President Muhammadu Buhari has made a strong case for African leaders to muster the political will that will fuel synergy, enhance intelligence gathering and bring more urgency in tackling violent crimes saying it high time terrorism and violent extremism are brought to an end in Africa.

The President also called for a coordinated continental response that condemns all forms of unconstitutional changes of government.

This was at the 16th Extraordinary session of African leaders in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.