IGP decorates newly promoted DIGs in Abuja

Admonishes Officers on Quality Service Delivery, Police Reforms

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, fdc, on Monday 30th May, 2022, decorated two newly promoted Deputy Inspectors-General of Police in his office at the Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters, Abuja. This is coming on the heels of the recently released promotions by the Police Service Commission, in which the two officers’ recommendation by the IGP was approved by the Commission.

DIG Bala Zama Senchi, psc(+), was until his recent promotion, the acting DIG Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja. A consummate police officer, he holds a BA in History. The Kebbi State born cop has held many Command positions including the Commissioner of Police, Police Staff College, Jos, Jigawa Police Command, and Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Community Policing, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

DIG John Ogbonaya Amadi, who hails from Ebonyi State, is a versatile police officer, with a Bachelor’s degree in Education (Biology) and a Master’s Degree in Education both from the prestigious University of Lagos. He has attended several professional courses both in Nigeria, and abroad. He is a member of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), has held many Command positions including as Commissioner of Police at the Railway Police Command, Western Ports Authority, Lagos, and Airport Command, Lagos; Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Maritime, Lagos. He is currently the DIG in charge of Research and Planning, as well as the coordinating DIG for the South East Geo-Political Zone.

The Inspector-General of Police has charged the senior officers and others who have just been promoted, on quality delivery of policing services to members of the public while ensuring full compliance with the police reform agenda of the President. He further charged the DIG Operations with improving ICT-based operational activities while the DIG Research and Planning was tasked to focus on engendering professional planning for improved policing in Nigeria.