President Muhammadu Buhari visits United Nations World Tourism Organisation Secretary General in Madrid Spain

President Buhari with R-L: Ambassador of Nigeria to Spain Amb. Demola Seriki, SG UNWTO Zurab Pololikashvili, Minister of Culture and Tourism Alh. Lai Mohammed, Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Trade and Investment Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami and DG Diaspora Commission Abike Dabiri as he visits United Nations World Tourism Organisation Secretary-General in Madrid Spain on 1st June 2022

