IGP, Strategic Police Managers Meet For Hitch-free 2023, Other Elections

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, fdc, on Thursday, June 2, 2022, met with Strategic Police Managers – Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, Commissioners of Police, and the Force Management Team, at the Goodluck Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja. The meeting achieved the tri-purpose of reviewing the internal security situation of the country as well as re-evaluating police strategies, setting the groundwork for the upcoming elections season, and flagging off the Police Specialized Services Automation Project (POSSAP) approved by the Federal Government.

The IGP noted that the present police administration has been involved in a massive strengthening of logistics and operational capacity of the Force which is premised on the procurement and deployment of five hundred and thirty (530) purpose-built operational vehicles; two thousand, five hundred (2,500) bullet proof vests/armoured plates; and ninety-three thousand, five hundred and eighty-three (93,583) long and sort-range teargas for civil disorder management. The IGP has equally ensured effective collaboration with security agencies and other stakeholders, as well as deployment of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Helicopters, for proactive aerial support to ground operatives.

From January 2022 till date, the Force has successfully effected the arrest of three hundred and twenty-eight (328) terrorists/bandits, three hundred and twenty-five (325) armed robbery suspects, three hundred and thirty-nine (339) suspects of kidnapping, and two hundred and forty-seven (247) suspected cultists. Similarly, a total of three hundred and seven (307) kidnapped victims were rescued unhurt, while five hundred and ten (510) sophisticated firearms, and eight thousand, nine hundred and six (8,906) ammunition were recovered.

The IGP emphasized that the launch of the Police Specialized Services Automation Project (POSSAP), as approved by the Federal Government, is intended to ensure the standardization of police services rendered to members of the public, guarantee accountability, and act as a source of complementary revenue to cater to personnel welfare, as well as other administrative and operational needs of the Force. POSSAP initiative is in line with the Strategic Revenue Growth Initiative (SRGI) of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, aimed at improving revenue sufficiency for critical governmental agencies.

In furtherance of the preparations for the 2023 general elections, the IGP confirmed the approval of an Election Security Management training for Police Officers to enhance their capacity. The training will be delivered in partnership with a training and security consultant, and will hold across the six (6) geo-political zones of the country, starting off with the North-Central zone on 4th August, 2022 in Abuja.

The Inspector-General of Police equally assured members of the public of his administration’s unflinching commitment to the Police Reform Project, as well as his dedication to continually provide responsible and responsive leadership to address Nigerians’ fears of crimes and engender seamless police-citizen cooperation in the fight against crimes and criminality. The IGP further solicited continued understanding and support from Nigerians across board.

CSP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER FORCE HEADQUARTERS ABUJA