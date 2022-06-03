Search
PMB engages Spanish Companies doing Business in Nigeria in Madrid, Spain on 2nd June 2022

Suleiman IdrisJune 3, 2022 10:54 am 0
President Buhari with L-R: CEO GB Foods Africa Vicenc Bosch, Ambassador of Nigeria to Spain Amb. Demola Seriki, Minister of Trade and Investment Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Ambassador of Spain to Nigeria Amb. Juan Sell, Chairman & President Agrolimen Artur Carilla Mas, MD GB Foods Nigeria Vincent Egbe as he engages Spanish Companies doing Business in Nigeria in Madrid, Spain on 2nd June 2022May be an image of 4 people, people standing and indoor
President Buhari with L-R: International Manager Naturgy David Gallardo, Ambassador of Nigeria to Spain Amb. Demola Seriki, Minister of Trade and Investment Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Naturgy President Francisco Reynes, Ambassador of Spain to Nigeria Amb. Juan Sell and Naturgy Manager Carlos Humphrey as he engages Spanish Companies doing Business in Nigeria in Madrid, Spain on 2nd June 2022
