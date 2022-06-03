Two Convicted For Internet Fraud In Lagos
The Lagos Command of the EFCC on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, secured the conviction and sentencing of two internet fraudsters, Ahmed Abiodun and Owotutu Damilare, before Justice O.A. Okunuga of the Lagos State High Court, sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.
They were both separately arraigned on an amended one-count charge bordering on possession of documents containing false pretences, with which they perpetrated internet fraud and defrauded unsuspecting victims of the society.
