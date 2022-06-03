Update on 2022 Hajj
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia says arraignment for the year 2022 have been completed and
and all pilgrims sites are ready to receive Pilgrims
Ministry of Hajj in a statement says one pilgrims are expected to perform the hajj exercise
Those to be permitted according to the statements are pilgrims that are not above Sixty Five 65 years
Other requirements are Complete immunization with the Covid-19 Vaccines approved by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health
and this include negative PCR test for Covid-19 within 72 hours before departure time to the Kingdom
The Civil Aviation also announced that Regular measures will be taken against the violators, and they will be held responsible for breaking any violations.
CATEGORIES News