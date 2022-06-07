APC 2022 Presidential Primary.

All is set for the two thousand three hundred and forty delegates of the All Progressives Congress to elect the party’s presidential standard bearer ahead of the 2023 General elections.

It is day two of the APC Special convention and presidential primary, and as such Eagle Square is agog with the party’s delegates, stakeholders and observers.

Twenty three Aspirants are set to test their political strength as they go for the APC’S number one ticket.

National Chairman of APC Abdullahi Adamu says

Unity is the bedrock of the party’s political progress and want the process to promote unity

Chairman Convention Planning Committee, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State and Chairman APC Governors Forum, Atiku Bagudu have appealed to Aspirants to submit themselves to the will and decision of the delegates.