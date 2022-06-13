IGP Deploys ‘Adequate’ Personnel, Operational Assets

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has ordered the deployment of adequate police personnel, Armoured Personnel Carriers, Police Airwing, the Force Marine, Mounted Troops, K-9 Section, and other operational assets for Ekiti Governorship Election slated for 18th June, 2022.

Force public relations Officer Olumuyiwa Adejobi notes that the

Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo is to supervise and coordinate the security components of the Election to ensure a peaceful and conducive environment devoid of violence and to guarantee law abiding citizens of security to freely perform their civic responsibilities without molestation or intimidation.

DIG Kokumo is to be be assisted by four (4) Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, three (3) Commissioners of Police, five (5) Deputy Commissioners of Police and eighteen (18) Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs).

Meanwhile, The IGP reassures that the Force will do everything within its powers to work with the Independent National Electoral Commission and all stakeholders to protect democratic values, provide level playing field for all political actors to ensure adequate protection of voters, INEC officials, equipment, accredited observers and other key players in Ekiti State.

The IGP further admonished the people of Ekiti State to be law-abiding and comply with the restriction of movement order, while calling on eligible voters to come out en masse and exercise their franchise as adequate security has been put in place to protect them before, during and after the election.