PDP Constitutes Vice Presidential Candidate Screening Committee

Pursuant to Part VI, Paragraph 14 of the the Electoral Guidelines of the Peoples Democratic Party, the National Working Committee has approved the nomination of 12 Party members to serve on the Vice Presidential Candidate Screening Committee for the screening and verification of the nominated Vice Presidential Candidate of the Party for the 2023 general elections.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba in a statement says Tom Ikimi is Chairman of the Committee.

Other members include former Governor of Kogi state Idris Wada,

Former minister of aviation Osita Chidoka.

Dr. Akilu Indabawa is to serve as Secretary

while mr Sunday Omobo is the Administrative Secretary.

The screening exercise holds at the National Secretariat of the PDP on Thursday, June 16, 2022.