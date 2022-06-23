Gov. Buni Commends FG on Refunds, assures more infrastructural Development

Yobe state Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has commended the Federal government for the approval to refund N18 billion expended by the state government on reconstruction of five federal roads in the state.

Governor Buni gave the commendation today following approval by the Federal Executive Council to refund the state government.

He assured that government would judiciously use the funds to provide more infrastructure in many communities across the state.

Governor Buni said the refund will provide the state government with opportunity to execute more people oriented projects that would improve the lives of the people.

“I want to specially commend Mr President and members of the Federal Executive Council for the sense of fairness to the state.

“The refunds would finance other projects that would impact positively on the lives of our people.

“Government would direct the resources into education, healthcare delivery, water supply, employment opportunities and other infrastructure to improve the lives of our people” Governor Buni assured.

He explained that such understanding between the state and federal governments will always spur the state government to commit more resources on Federal projects with direct bearing to the lives of the people.

The Federal Executive Council in its meeting today, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, approved N18 billion to Yobe State Government for refund of five federal roads reconstructed by the state government.