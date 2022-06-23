PMB arrives Kigali, Rwanda for CHOGM 2022 on 22nd June 2022
President Buhari with L-R: Rwandan Minister of Justice and Attorney General Emmanuel Ugirashebuja, Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Rwanda Aishatu Musa and Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama as he arrives Kigali, Rwanda for CHOGM 2022 on 22nd June 2022
President Buhari with L-R: UN DSG Amina Mohammed, Minister of State Trade & Investment Amb. Mariam Katagum, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Sadiya Umar Farouq as he arrives Kigali, Rwanda for CHOGM 2022 on 22nd June 2022
