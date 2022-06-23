Search
Two FBI- Wanted Fraudsters Bag Seven Years in Enugu.

Suleiman IdrisJune 23, 2022 12:47 pm 0
May be an image of 1 person and text that says 'EFCC EFCC ENUGU ZONAL OFFICE NAME: GEORGE DIKE CR/NO: 192/2022 SECTION: CCS OFFENCE: LLEGED STEALING MONEY LAUNDERING DATE: 2022 Forensics and Crime Laboratory Services Directorate'
Justice Ibrahim Buba of the Federal High Court sitting in Enugu has convicted and sentenced two fraudsters on the Watch List of the American Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, to seven years imprisonment for internet- related offences.
The convicts: Uchechukwu Solomon Ezirim and Dike George Chimezie got their jail terms on different dates in the same court. While Ezirim was jailed on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, Chimezie was convicted on Friday, June 10, 2022.
Ezirim’s conviction was based on his trial by the Enugu Zonal Command of the EFCC on two- count charges bordering on forgery, impersonation and obtaining money from unsuspecting foreign nationals under false pretences.
