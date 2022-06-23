Two FBI- Wanted Fraudsters Bag Seven Years in Enugu.

Justice Ibrahim Buba of the Federal High Court sitting in Enugu has convicted and sentenced two fraudsters on the Watch List of the American Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, to seven years imprisonment for internet- related offences.

The convicts: Uchechukwu Solomon Ezirim and Dike George Chimezie got their jail terms on different dates in the same court. While Ezirim was jailed on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, Chimezie was convicted on Friday, June 10, 2022.