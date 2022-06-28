FG commences 2022 digital entrepreneurship training

The Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, in line with the second pillar of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), has commenced the first batch of this year’s Digital Entreprenuership Training for youths across the country.

The ongoing training organized under the Ministry’s auspicies by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), is aimed at accelerating economic growth through digital literacy and skills while fulfilling the Federal Government’s policy direction of repositioning the youths for a digital era through inclusion and empowerment.

The training which commenced on the 20th of June, has fifty beneficiaries each drawn from Delta, Cross Rivers, Katsina, Kano, Borno, Kwara, Oyo, Ondo,and Gombe states including Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).