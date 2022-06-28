PMB has left Abuja on a State Visit to Portugal at the invitation of President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

The President was seen off at the Airport by his Chief of Staff, Minster of the FCT, Inspector General of Police, Director General, Department of Services and other senior Government officials.

During the visit, President Buhari will hold official talks with his Portuguese counterpart who will confer on him the country’s National Honour “The Great Collar of the Order of Prince Henry.’

The two leaders are expected to chair an enlarged bilateral meeting and witness the signing of some agreements bordering on issues of mutual concern.

President Buhari will also visit the Portuguese Parliament and hold discussions with its president, Dr Augusto Santo Silva, as well as the Prime Minister of Portugal, Antonio Costa.

In the course of the visit, the President is scheduled to address a Forum of Nigerian and Portuguese businessmen and hold separate meetings with select Portuguese Chief Executive Officers and prospective investors to Nigeria.

President Buhari will also participate in the United Nations Ocean Conference, co-hosted by the Governments of Kenya and Portugal and supported by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs.

The conference aims to accelerate the adoption of science-based innovative solutions to challenges facing oceans and the global marine ecosystem.