Wike Inspects PH Law School.

The Rivers State Government is set to deliver a state of the Arts facility Law school. This is as the Chairman Council of Legal Education, Emeka Ngige (SAN), described the Dr. Nabo Graham Douglas campus of the Nigerian Law school in Port Harcourt as the mother of all campuses of the the Nigerian law school in the country

Ogedi Nyekwere reports that the chairman of the council of legal education stated this in Port Harcourt, when Governor Nyesom Wike led him, the Director General of the Nigerian law school, Isa Chiroma (SAN) and some top legal luminaries from within and outside the state on an inspection of the Port Harcourt Campus of the Nigerian law school.