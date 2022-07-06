OPEC Secretary General Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo is Dead

Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo, the outgoing OPEC Secretary-General was announced dead in the early hours of Wednesday by Mallam Mele Kyari the Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Ltd in a tweet.

“We lost our esteemed Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo. He died at about 11pm yesterday 5th July 2022. Certainly a great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the OPEC and the global energy community. Burial arrangements will be announced shortly.” Kyari said.



Barkindo was in the State House on Tuesday on a courtesy visit to President Muhammadu Buhari where the President directed the oil and gas key players to organise a befitting reception in his honour as he bows out as the OPEC Secretary-General.

The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained. He was aged 63.