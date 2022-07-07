President Buhari in Dakar, Senegal ahead of the International Development Association for Africa Summit scheduled for Thursday

The Summit is aimed at driving a resilient recovery for countries hit by climate change, COVID -19, insecurity and more recently the war in Ukraine.

The International Development Association, an Institution of the World Bank earmarks 93 Billion Dollars for its 20th replenishment cycle coming into effect from the First of July this year to the 30th of June 2025.

At the High Level event, President Buhari is expected to join other African leaders in an open Dialogue on Development Challenges, priorities and initiatives aimed at charting the way forward for the transformation of their countries economies.

Senior Special Assistant To the President on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu speaks on the significance of the Summit for Nigeria.

Meanwhile Three African leaders including the Host President Macky Sall of Senegal and Umaru Embalo of Guinea Bissau have visited The Nigerian leader to commiserate with him over the demise of the Secretary General of OPEC Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo.

They individually described his death as a great loss to Africa and prayed God to grant him eternal life and Nigerians the fortitude to bear the loss