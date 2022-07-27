Buhari makes new appointments in Oil and Gas

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the appointment of Tijjani Yahaya Kaura as Managing Director of the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority for an initial term of three years with effect from 18th July 2022.

A statement from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation indicates that the President has also appointed Augustine Chukwu Umahi as Secretary of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission for an initial term of Four years with effect from 6th July 2022.

Meanwhile, the appointment of

Captain Junaid Abdullahi as Executive Secretary, Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA), has been renewed for a final term of four years with effect from 22nd September, 2022.

President Buhari congratulates all the appointees and urges them to bring their wealth of experience to bear on their assignments.