Tambuwal In Abeokuta, Meets Obasanjo Behind Closed Doors

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Sunday July 31st, 2022 held a meeting, behind closed doors with the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL)

A statement by chief Obasanjo’s Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi says Tambuwal arrived at about 1.30pm with some of his key aides and went straight into the meeting with the former President

The duo came out at about 2.40pm and Governor Tambuwal briefly hinted that the meeting was on national issues.