We’re not recruiting – FIRS

On repeated occasions, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has cautioned the general public to be vigilant and circumspect not to deal with scam artists who pose as recruitment agents for the Service and collect huge sums of money from unsuspecting victims with the promise to provide them employment.

Again, the Management of the FIRS wishes to caution the public to be wary of these employment scam artists.

The Service wishes to emphatically state that it is not conducting any recruitment at the moment, and importantly that it does not conduct recruitment exercises through back door channels. Should the FIRS at any instance have need to expand its workforce and consequently seek to recruit competent hands to carry out the task of revenue mobilization for the nation, the public can rest assured that the Service would follow appropriate channels and processes in doing so; including advertisements on public channels of communication, followed by rigorous screening, interviews and examination exercises.

The FIRS also wishes to caution media practitioners not to allow their mediums to be used as platforms for publishing unauthorized fake application processes and recruitment portals that hoodwink the unsuspecting public. The Service would take all necessary legal action against any platform found to be engaged in such fraudulent advertisement.

Johannes Oluwatobi Wojuola

Special Assistant to the Executive Chairman, FIRS

(Media&Communication)

August 1, 2022