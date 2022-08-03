Buhari Swears in New Perm Secs, Presides over FEC ..

Three newly appointed permanent secretaries have been sworn-in to fill existing vacancies in the Federal civil service.

………….President Muhammadu Buhari performed the swearing in ceremony before the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council.

Those sworn in are Lydia Shehu Jafiya from Adamawa State, Udo Okonkon Ekanem, Akwa Ibom state and Faruk Yusuf Yabo from Sokoto State.

The new Permanent emerged from a rigorous eligibility exercise conducted for Directors in the Federal Civil service.

It comprise written examination, ICT competency test as well as an interactive session with a broad spectrum of stakeholders in the public and private sectors .

The new appointees represent states where vacancies existed