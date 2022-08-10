FAAN, NCC Sign MOU to Check Copyright Piracy at Airports  

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to arrest the sale of pirated copyright materials at the nation’s airports and environs.

Speaking at the signing ceremony which took place in Abuja recently, the Director-General of NCC, Dr. John O. Asein expressed appreciation to FAAN for supporting the Commission’s fight against copyright piracy. He lamented that a good number of books and DVDs on display at the nation’s airports were pirated and expressed concern that, apart from the injury to right owners, the display of pirated materials was tarnishing the image of Nigeria in the sight of airport users.

In his response, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FAAN, Captain Hamisu Yadudu reiterated his agency’s commitment to ensuring that all activities around the airports were legal. According to him, “the aviation industry does not tolerate or encourage fraudulent activities but ensures that standards are maintained, in line with acceptable practices and regulations.” He, therefore, warned all airport users including passengers, handlers, concessionaires and shop operators to always ensure that their operations do not jeopardise the interests of other persons.

The FAAN MD further noted that the protection of arts, culture and works in the entire creative industry “is a worthy course which is in line with international aviation protocols”. He welcomed the NCC proposal for operatives of the two agencies to engage in covert operations, surveillance and compliance checks on sales outlets.

The provisions of the MOU cover joint enforcement to curb copyright infringements; training; intelligence sharing and arrest of persons dealing in infringing materials at the airports and environs.

Officials of both agencies in attendance at the signing ceremony were Director, Operations, NCC, Mr. Obi Ezeilo; Director, Legal, NCC, Mr. Emeka Ogbonna; Legal Adviser, FAAN, Mrs. Bridget Gold and Assistant General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Mrs. Faithful A. Hope-Ivbaze.

Vincent A. Oyefeso

Director, Public Affairs

For: Director-General