Trial of suspended AGF stalled

The trial of the suspended Accountant General of the Federation Ahmed Idris could not continue before a high court of the federal capital territory, as his counsel Chris Uche, SAN prayed the court to grant him more time to interact with his client .

Chris Uche, SAN informed the court that his client had a meeting with the economic and financial crimes commission, EFCC, the previous day, as such he will need time to interact with his client to enable him know the outcome of the meeting.

The Counsel to Ahmed Idris who is the first defendant in the 109 billion naira alleged fraud made the appeal while objecting to a statement which the prosecution counsel Rotimi Jacobs sought to tender as evidence before the court, saying that the statement was the result of the meeting which the commission had with his client and other defendants.

Chris Uche, SAN accused the EFCC of contempt, saying that the commission has no right to continue investigation once the matter is before the court.

Prosecution counsel Rotimi Jacobs debunked the claims and urged the court to continue the trial.

After hearing arguments of both parties in the matter, Justice Adeyemi- Ajayi adjourned the case to the 4th and 5th of October for continuation.