Buhari presides over launch of National Crisis Management Doctrine
President Muhammadu Buhari presides over Launch of National Crisis Management Doctrine in State House on 12th Aug 2022
President Buhari with NSA Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd) as he launched the National Crisis Management Doctrine in State House on 12th Aug 2022
President Buhari with L-R: DG NIA Amb. Rufai Abubakar, DG DSS Yusuf Magaji Bichi, Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Lucky Irabor, NSA Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd), Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Awaal Gambo, and Chief of Defence Intelligence Maj. Gen. Abiodun Adebayo as he launched the National Crisis Management Doctrine in State House on 12th Aug 2022
