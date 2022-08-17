FG has intervened to avert impending strike by the Union of Electricity Employees

Federal Government has intervened to avert impending strike by the National Union of Electricity Employees

Minister of state for Power, Goddy Jedy Agba in a letter to the leadership of the union states that federal government has taken cognisance of complaints raised by the union and is committed to proffering solutions that will be acceptable to all parties in the next two weeks

The National Union of Electricity Employees had threatened to embark on nationwide strike with effect from 17th of August 2022 over allegations of poor staff welfare by the Transmission Company of Nigeria TCN, issues of staff promotion and stigmatization of staff from the office of the head of service of the federation from working in other areas in the power sector

Also of concern to the electricity workers is the inability of market operator to fund the payment of entitlement of former PHCN staff.