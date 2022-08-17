Sani Bello Congratulates IBB @81

Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central States Governors’ Forum (NCSGF), Abubakar Sani Bello congratulates the former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida as he turns 81.

The Governor in a birthday message, describes the celebrant as a true elder Statesman and Nationalist who sacrificed so much to ensure the unity and survival of Nigeria.

Governor Sani Bello says the role of the Octogenarian has remains invaluable and relevant in nation-building.

He reechoes the impact of policies and programmes of the celebrant during his regime as the Military President in the country between 1985 and 1993 which are still very memorable to Citizenry long after his active service.

“I celebrate you on this special day. The memories of your courage, invaluable service to the Nigerian Army in protecting the sovereignty of the country and your exemplary leadership qualities have indeed been helping and stimulating the younger generations for better service to the County.

“I pray that Allah continues to grant you good health and strength”, he said.

The Governor also prays Allah to add more years to the celebrant so as to continue to provide wise counsel needed for the growth and development of the State in particular and the Nation at Large.