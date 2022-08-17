Senate President Congratulates IBB @81

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has congratulated former President Ibrahim Babangida on his 81st birthday.



In a statement by the special adviser to the President of the Senate on media and publicity Ola Awoniyi Senator Lawan congratulated with the elder statesman for marking the day in good health and peace of mind.

He prayed that Allah grant him many more years so that Nigeria may continue to draw from his wealth of knowledge, wisdom and experience.