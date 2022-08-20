Search
EFCC Recovers N1.4billion for NHIS

Suleiman IdrisAugust 20, 2022 2:22 pm 0
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has recovered an additional sum of One Billion, Four Hundred Million Naira (N1.4 Billion) for the National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS. The money which was released to the NHIS on August 5, 2022, is part of the funds which some commercial banks fraudulently refused to transmit to the Treasury Single Account, TSA, since 2015.

It will be recalled that the Commission had in similar fashion on February 10, 2022 released a sum of N1.500, 000,000 (One Billion Five Hundred Million Naira) to the Scheme.
