Hon Murtala Felicitates Capt. Wada @ 72 …describes him as a man of impeccable character, good conscience

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Hon Murtala Yakubu Ajaka has congratulated the former governor of Kogi State, Captain Idris Ichalla Wada on his 72nd birthday anniversary, describing him as a man of impeccable character and good conscience.

Hon Murtala ‘s message was contained in a statement he released on Friday, 26 of August 2022 in Abuja

The APC chieftain extolled Captain Wada for witnessing another milestone in good health noting that the former governor, now elder Statesman while serving in public office as the governor contributed to the peace and development of the state positively

Hon Murtala Yakubu Ajaka noted that the former governor’s legacy of peace, respect for mankind and mutual understanding were worthy of emulation.

While praying for long life and good health for the celebrant, Murtala noted that the astute politician, quintessential pilot and revered humanitarian would continue to play a vital leadership role for the younger generation by leading a life of self-sacrificing and devotion to God.

Captain Idris Wada was elected governor of kogi state in 2011 and served to 2015.