President Buhari Commissions New Airport Terminal In Lagos

The Buhari Media Organisation BMO has described the completion of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 as a big boost to the federal government’s policy of Ease of Doing Business in the country.

The group in a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju says the terminal with its state of the art facilities has the capacity to carry about 14 million passengers every year.

This the Media group believes that it will in increase the attraction of foreign investors to Nigeria as well as boost tourism in Nigeria.

BMO notes that the terminal 2 project started in 2013 and was completed by the present administration in 2022 under a bilateral agreement with the People’s Republic of China.

The group therefore applauds the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for its gigantic infrastructural works in the country.

Since the construction of the first terminal about 40 years ago, only the Buhari administration has made deliberate efforts to upgrade the country’s airports to international standards.