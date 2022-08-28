Search
Army Provides Water Facilities to some Communities affected by insurgency in Adamawa ,Borno states

Suleiman IdrisAugust 28, 2022 3:54 pm 0

The Nigerian army says it will continue to provide basic social amenities to communities affected by insurgency in the north east to strengthen civil military cooperation

The Army stated this at the commissioning and handing over ceremony of solar boreholes provided the Nigerian army to Lassa and Dilbe Communities to ease their hardships on seeking portable drinking water

Raiyanu Bala reports

