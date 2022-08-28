Army Provides Water Facilities to some Communities affected by insurgency in Adamawa ,Borno states
The Nigerian army says it will continue to provide basic social amenities to communities affected by insurgency in the north east to strengthen civil military cooperation
The Army stated this at the commissioning and handing over ceremony of solar boreholes provided the Nigerian army to Lassa and Dilbe Communities to ease their hardships on seeking portable drinking water
Raiyanu Bala reports
