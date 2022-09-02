NHRC Partners NAOWA On mainstreaming Human Rights
The National human rights Commission says it will continue in it’s mandate on protection of rights of vulnerable persons in the society
This came to the fore when the Executive secretary of the commission Tony Ojukwu Received a delegation of the Nigerian Army Officers wives Association NAOWA
Omenka Amarachukwu reports that the discussion centered on Areas of mutual interest
The collaboration between the two agencies is expected to raise Awareness on human rights norms with the international best practices
