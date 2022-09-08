Governor Abubakar Sani Bello Eulogize Emir Of Suleja

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has celebrated with the Emir of Suleja, Alhaji Mohammed Awwal Ibrahim on his 81st birthday.

The Governor in a statement, applauded the Royal Father for his continous contribution and service to humanity.

Governor Sani Bello observed that the Traditional Ruler has remained committed and relevant in the development of not only the state but the nation at large starting from his public service days, to Politics and now in the Traditional Institution.

He also acknowledged that the foundation the Emir has laid as the first elected Governor of Niger State, is still standing strong and it is on it that subsequent governments have been building on.

“I join all your well wishers across the country, to celebrate and congratulate you on this great day of your life, to attain this age is indeed a milestone.

“I congratulate and celebrate with you on this auspicious day of your life. Your countless contributions to nation building can not be forgotten, from a public servant, to the first elected Governor of our state and to your current traditional rulership, you have remained focused, committed and dedicated to your responsibilities in serving humanity”, he said.

The Governor prayed God to grant more wisdom to the Emir, give him strength and more years to continue to provide good traditional leadership to the people of his emirate.