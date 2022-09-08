INEC on APC Yobe North Senatorial Primary Election

INEC has again reiterated its stand on the APC Yobe North Senatorial Primary Election, saying the Commission stands by its Monitoring Team’s Report

INEC national commissioner for information, Festus Okoye in a statement notes that the reaction becomes necessary following a counter affidavit purportedly filed in the Federal High Court, Damaturu Judicial Division relating to the APC Yobe North Senatorial primary election.

The statement adds that the matter in Court and without prejudice to the consideration or likely outcome of the case in court, the Commission did not publish the name and personal particulars of any candidate for the Yobe North Senatorial District.