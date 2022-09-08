President Buhari Extols NDLEA Boss, Marwa, At 69

President Muhammadu Buhari celebrates with Chairman of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (Rtd), on his 69th birthday, September 9, 2022.

President Buhari affirms the dynamic leadership roles the Chairman of NDLEA has played in shaping the history of the country as Governor of Borno State, and Military Administrator of Lagos State, leaving behind lasting legacies of investment in people and infrastructure that keep memories of his service fresh and commendable.

The President hails the initiative and reforms that Marwa has instituted in NDLEA, borne out of his passion for a purposeful, result oriented and motivated agency that places the health and safety of the society first, particularly the youths, and networks with other security outfits, home and abroad, to rid the country of drug traffickers.

President Buhari recognizes the arduous task before the Chairman and his team, believing the same patriotism and diligence that he has displayed over many years in the military and after retirement will continue to yield results.

The President prays that the Almighty God will grant the Chairman of NDLEA more courage, strength and wisdom as he serves the country.

Femi Adesina