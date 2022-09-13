FG Inaugurates Committee On Railway Security

The Federal Government has inaugurated an 11-member Railway Security Committee.



Inagurating the committee Permeant Secretary Ministry of transportation Dr. Magdalene Ajani said

the committee is expected to develop a comprehensive report on the incident of 28th March 28, 2022 and October 20, 2021, and make recommendations to prevent future occurrences of a similar incident.

The committee is responsible for providing concrete measures to safeguard passengers and railway infrastructure across the country.

Members of the committee are drawn from the Ministry of Transportation, civil society organisations, the Defence Headquarters , the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Air Force.

The committee is chaired by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani.