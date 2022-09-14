We Can’t Thank You Enough For Your Sacrifices, Gov Bello to Security Personnel

Kogi State Governor, His Excellency Yahaya Bello has commended the personnel of the State Vigilante Service for their sacrifices in ensuring a peaceful and crime-free Kogi state.

The Governor who stopped over to motivate the security personnel patrolling the Abuja-Lokoja highway at Karara village on Wednesday charged the vigilantes and other security agencies to sustain the onslaught against kidnappers and other criminal elements in the area. The Governor assured them and other security agencies in the state of his administration’s continuous support and cooperation.